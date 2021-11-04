Creighton volleyball controls its own destiny in race for Big East title

Creighton's entering the stretch run of the regular season and coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth knows her players can sense it.

"I think you start getting that adrenaline boost," Booth said.

And she's good with that — as long as the Jays maintain their focus on their daily objectives.

Certainly, this CU squad has plenty to look forward to.

The Jays control their own destiny in the Big East regular season title race with six matches to play. They'll have the conference tournament at the end of the month. And then it's the NCAA tournament — No. 24 Creighton, with a No. 11 RPI, is in contention to be rewarded with hosting duties as a top 16 seed.

But there's still room for improvement, particularly when it comes to managing matches and taking full advantage of the momentum-changing opportunities, according to Booth.

The players have been receptive, she said. They'll aim to continue their progress this weekend — the Jays host Xavier (10-13, 5-7) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday before facing off against fourth-place Butler (13-12, 7-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday.