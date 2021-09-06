Creighton volleyball debuts in rankings after massive weekend

Creighton earned some national recognition Monday for its best start in program history, moving into the rankings at No. 19 in the coaches Top 25, released Monday.

The Bluejays landed just outside the rankings the season's first two weeks, but defeated Southern California in five sets, upset then-No. 3 Kentucky and swept Northern Iowa last week to improve to 6-0.

Now they're a top 20 team.

But another major test is up next.

The Jays will host host No. 3 Nebraska (5-0) in their home opener Wednesday at CHI Health Center. Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said she mentioned the CU-NU match to her team for the first time Saturday evening, right after the UNI victory.

"Nebraska's such a phenomenal program and we've never beat them," she said. "But we feel like we get to go play loose and get after it. That was kind of our philosophy (Saturday)."

Creighton's 0-17 all time against the Huskers, though the recent matches have been increasingly more competitive. NU has swept the Jays once in the past five meetings.

Wednesday's showdown will be the third straight match where both Nebraska and Creighton are ranked.

The Huskers are on high alert.