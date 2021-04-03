 Skip to main content
Creighton volleyball defeats Marquette, wins Big East tournament title
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton volleyball defeats Marquette, wins Big East tournament title

Creighton volleyball

From left: Creighton's Ally Van Eekeren, Kiara Reinhardt and Annika Welty celebrate their third-set win over Marquette in the Big East Tournament Championship game on Saturday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jon Nyatawa recaps the Jays' run to the Sweet 16 and season ending loss to Gonzaga.

Creighton volleyball defeated Marquette on Saturday to claim the 2021 Big East tournament championship at Sokol Arena.

The Jays dropped the first set to the Golden Eagles, but won the next three — including pivotal third set — to earn a 18-25, 25-19, 31-29, 25-22 victory. 

Jaela Zimmerman had 16 kills and Annika Welty and Naomi Hickman each added 12 for CU (12-3), which hit .191 in the match.

Taylor Wolf and Kaitlyn Lines each had 13 kills for Marquette (10-4).

With the win, the Jays earn an automatic bid to the 48-team NCAA tournament. The trimmed-down event will be held in Omaha from April 13-24.

Creighton has now won six Big East tournament titles since joining the league and it’s qualified for nine consecutive NCAA tournaments.

>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald

Creighton takes on Marquette in Big East final

