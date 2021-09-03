Creighton volleyball defeats Southern California in five sets

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Creighton scored the final five points in the fifth set to complete a late comeback and earn a dramatic victory over Southern California Friday evening.

The Jays had built a 2-0 sets advantage, but the Trojans responded by taking the next two sets and carrying the momentum into Game 5. USC led 13-10, just two points away from a match win.

That's when CU's rally began. After a service error by the Trojans, Creighton freshman Norah Sis recorded her 20th kill to pull the Jays within 13-12. USC's next attack attempt didn't clear the net and senior Naomi Hickman delivered a solo block to set up match point. The competitive showdown ended with another Trojans' swing into the net.

The 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 19-25, 15-13 victory improved the Jays' record to 4-0, their best start since 2017. They actually won the season's first 11 sets (including last weekend's three sweeps), which was a program-first.

Sis' 20 kills led the team Friday. Senior Jaela Zimmerman, who served CU's final four points against USC (3-2), finished with 16 kills and 16 digs. Freshman setter Kendra Wait contributed nine kills and eight digs to go along with her 50 assists.

Senior Abby Bottomley had 17 digs and junior Keeley Davis logged 14.