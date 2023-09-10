Creighton rallied from a 22-18 deficit in the fourth set to finish off a 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24 win over Iowa State on Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
Creighton, who played without starting hitter Norah Sis for the third straight match, was led by Ava Martin with 17 kills, while Kiana Schmitt tied a career high with 16 kills and hit .519.
Kendra Wait had 47 assists and six kills for the Jays, who handed Iowa State its first loss.
Creighton next goes to Minneapolis to play a pair of matches, starting with High Point on Friday.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Creighton volleyball head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth after 3-0 sweep of Omaha, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
Creighton volleyball's Ava Martin after 3-0 sweep of Omaha, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
Creighton volleyball's Kiana Schmitt after 3-0 sweep of Omaha, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
Photos: Omaha volleyball hosts Creighton
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt (5) celebrates a point with Creighton's Kendra Wait (15) during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt (5) sets the ball during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Brynlee Arnold (7) hits the ball against Creighton's Ann Marie Remmes (4) during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Shayla McCormick (11) hits the ball against Creighton's Ann Marie Remmes (4) and Creighton's Kendra Wait (15) during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Emily Huss (16) and Omaha's Shayla McCormick (11) go up to block a hit by Creighton's Ann Marie Remmes (4) during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha head coach Matt Buttermore during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (1) hits the ball during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt (9) goes up to spike the ball against Omaha's Rachel Fairbanks (17) during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune (3) hits the ball during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's McKenna Ruch (4) hits the ball during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis (2) hits the ball during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Ivy Leuck (26) sets the ball during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Emily Huss (16) goes up to spike the ball against Creighton's Ann Marie Remmes (4) during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ava Martin (8) serves during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kenedy Schaecher (5) celebrates a point with her teammates during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Rachel Fairbanks (17) hits the ball during the first set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's McKenna Ruch (4) goes up to spike the ball as Creighton's Ann Marie Remmes (4) moves to attempt to block during the second set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait (15) hits the ball during the second set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Rachel Fairbanks (17) dives for the ball during the second set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Destiny Ndam-Simpson (18) spikes the ball against Omaha's McKenna Ruch (4) and Omaha's Brynlee Arnold (7) during the second set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt (9) and Omaha's Olivia Curry (1) go up for the ball at the net during the third set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Brynlee Arnold (7) celebrates a point during the third set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Emily Huss (16) spikes the ball against Creighton's Ann Marie Remmes (4) during the third set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ann Marie Remmes (4) hits the ball during the third set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ann Marie Remmes (4) celebrates a kill during the third set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ava TeStrake (12) hits the ball during the third set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Abbey Milner (23) and teammates celebrate during the third set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench watches the serve during the third set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Baxter Arena as Omaha takes on Creighton during the second set of a MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge match in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. University of Omaha announced the crowd of 2,489, was the third largest to ever attend an Omaha volleyball match.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!