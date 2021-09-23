Creighton volleyball enters Big East play knowing Jays have target on their backs

The team that's won seven straight Big East titles got a reminder from its coach on Tuesday, just a few days before its first weekend of league play.

There's a target on Creighton's back.

The Jays have been the preeminent volleyball team in the Big East since realignment — and they just completed this year's nonconference season with a program-best 12-1 record, rising to No. 16 in the coaches top 25 poll.

CU's the league favorite once again. And it doesn't expect the rest of the Big East to back down.

"We know everyone's going to bring their best game," junior Kiana Schmitt said. "You have to be ready so you're not taking any team lightly."

The Jays will find out how prepared they are for the challenge this weekend, when they travel to play Butler (6-7) at 5 p.m. Friday and Xavier (5-5) at 4 p.m. Saturday. CU's won 15 straight over the Bulldogs and it's never lost to the Musketeers in 19 meetings.

And this Creighton team, which has won six matches in a row, appears to be in a good spot.