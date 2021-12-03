Creighton volleyball falls to Kansas in second round of NCAA tournament

Creighton's 2021 season ended in the NCAA tournament's second round with a four-set defeat to Kansas Friday night at Sokol Arena.

The Jays (31-4), who've relied on their tone-setting defense much of the year, couldn't slow down the KU offensive attack.

They'd produced the best opponent hitting percentage in the country heading into the NCAA tournament (.117) and they'd only allowed three teams all season to hit better than .100 — but the Jayhawks ended at .302, by far the highest for a CU foe.

Creighton played the match without its leader, Jaela Zimmerman, after the three-time All-Big East performer suffered a knee injury during Thursday's first round win over Ole Miss. Zimmerman had her left leg covered by a protective brace, stretching it out on a chair next to her as she watched the match from a seat on the bench.

The Jays definitely missed her in the 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22 loss. It showed right away, too.

The Jayhawks (18-11) jumped on CU at the start, building a 16-7 lead in the opening set. The Jays did adjust in the second game but couldn't make enough plays late to avoid a 2-0 deficit at intermission.