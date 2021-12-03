Creighton volleyball falls to Kansas in second round of NCAA tournament

Creighton's 2021 season ended in the NCAA tournament's second round with a four-set defeat to Kansas Friday night at Sokol Arena.
The Jays (31-4), who've relied on their tone-setting defense much of the year, couldn't slow down the KU offensive attack.
They'd produced the best opponent hitting percentage in the country heading into the NCAA tournament (.117) and they'd only allowed three teams all season to hit better than .100 — but the Jayhawks ended at .302, by far the highest for a CU foe.
Creighton played the match without its leader, Jaela Zimmerman, after the three-time All-Big East performer suffered a knee injury during Thursday's first round win over Ole Miss. Zimmerman had her left leg covered by a protective brace, stretching it out on a chair next to her as she watched the match from a seat on the bench.
The Jays definitely missed her in the 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22 loss. It showed right away, too.
The Jayhawks (18-11) jumped on CU at the start, building a 16-7 lead in the opening set. The Jays did adjust in the second game but couldn't make enough plays late to avoid a 2-0 deficit at intermission.
Creighton took the third set, improving its at-the-net defense and using its service game to take some steam out of the KU offense. And CU built a 15-11 advantage in the fourth set, but Kansas answered with an 8-1 surge to flip momentum and put the Jays away.
The loss kept Creighton from reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. The Jays have hosted the NCAA tournament's first and second rounds in 2017, 2018 and now 2021 — but they failed to advance out of their home pod each time.
Kansas might be the surprise team of the 2021 NCAA tournament so far.
The Jayhawks upset Oregon with a dominant sweep Thursday. Then they took down CU to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015.
KU also got a bit of revenge against Creighton. The Jays had a landmark win in Lawrence during the second round of the 2016 NCAA tournament. That five-set victory sparked their first-ever Elite Eight run.
CU was hoping to make postseason history again this year.
Creighton won a school-record 31 matches. It clinched the Big East regular season and tournament titles. It earned the No. 14 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, just the fourth time ever that it's been named one of the 64-team field's top 16 seeds.
But the season ultimately ended in heartbreak for the Jays.
