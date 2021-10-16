Creighton volleyball falls to UConn in five sets

STORRS, Conn. — Connecticut moved past Creighton in the Big East volleyball standings as the Huskies upset the 19th-ranked Bluejays 25-17, 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12 Saturday.

UConn, which beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time, improves to 6-2 in league play, a half-game behind 6-1 Marquette. Creighton falls to 5-2 and 17-3 overall.

Creighton grabbed momentum after losing the first set and trailing 11-6 in the second. The Jays went on an 8-2 run to take the lead as Norah Sis had five kills in that set.

CU also never trailed in the third as Keeley Davis had seven of her 13 kills in that set.

The fourth set was tied 18-all when UConn went on a 5-0 run. Creighton pulled within 23-22, but the Huskies forced a deciding set.

Creighton was up 10-8 in the fifth before Connecticut put together a 6-1 run and eventually completed the upset. Caylee Parker had three of her 24 kills during that crucial stretch.

Four Bluejays finished with double-doubles as Sis led the way with 23 kills and 21 digs. Jaela Zimmerman added 13 kills and 12 digs, Davis had 13 kills and 10 digs and Kendra Wait finished with 47 assists and 13 digs.