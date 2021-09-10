Creighton volleyball gets back to winning with sweep of SMU

Creighton rebounded from Wednesday's three-set loss to No. 3 Nebraska by cruising through a sweep over SMU Friday afternoon.

The Jays (7-1) looked sharp from the get-go at Sokol Arena, using a 7-0 run to take an early 9-3 lead in the first set. They scored the final seven points of the first game and then opened the second set on an 8-2 run.

CU was pushed a bit in the third set. The Mustangs trailed nearly the entire way but pulled within 22-20 before the Jays managed to close it out.

Senior Jaela Zimmerman led the way in the 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 win, recording 12 kills and seven digs. She had seven kills on eight swings in the first set. Senior Abby Bottomley also added 18 digs.

No. 19 Creighton really set the tone from the service line Wednesday, regularly keeping the Mustangs (2-4) out of system and allowing CU to set up its defense at the net (season-high 11 blocks).

The Jays finished with a season-high nine aces (also the most by an SMU opponent this season). Five different Creighton players had at least one ace.