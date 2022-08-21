Creighton volleyball gets exhibition sweep, several Jays get playing time

Creighton volleyball finished off South Dakota in a 25-16, 25-11, 25-22, 25-23 four-set sweep Sunday afternoon at Sokol Arena in its lone preseason exhibition against an opposing school.

The preseason No. 18 Bluejays began relatively slow on defense, allowing the Coyotes to hang around until midway through the first set. Until CU’s hitters gave South Dakota a match to forget.

Sophomore Norah Sis, freshman Ava Miller and graduate transfer Jazz Schmidt all scored their share of points to pull away, with senior Kiana Schmitt chiming in, too, for a nine-point first-set win.

Sophomore Kiara Reinhardt appeared to be a force around the net, with no sign of last season’s injury in her game. Senior Keeley Davis was in typical form, too, as the Bluejays dominated the second set, scoring as many as 10 consecutive points.

After that, coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth emptied the bench during the final two sets. Every active player took the court as Creighton slipped away with a couple of close wins.

The Jays held off a late scare in a two-point win in the third set, but were forced to rally in the final set before hold off the Summit League team.

Last weekend, Booth was left with decisions at multiple positions after a few weeks of watching her team practice. With Sis looking every bit the preseason Big East player of the year, Davis proving to remain prominent and Miller looking like a budding star, her decisions haven't gotten easier.

“I think it got harder,” Booth said. “I think we have a lot of really good outsides, which is a good problem. For a weekend with a lot of matches, I think that’s a good thing.”

Booth has shown confidence in her bench, and despite the tough choices ahead, has been comfortable with different lineups. With three games to play next weekend — beginning with season-opening matches Friday against Iowa State and Wichita State in Laramie, Wyo. — Creighton’s rotation is still up in the air.

“We may start a way on Friday, and then by the end of the weekend have a different lineup," Booth said. "And that’s ok.”