As the curtain closed after its final act last December, Creighton left viewers with a sense of déjà vu.

Moments after being upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament by Auburn, Norah Sis fell into Abbey Milner’s arms, giving an unrivaled sophomore season one last embrace.

Her career-high 30 kills to close her Big East player of the year campaign weren’t enough. The Bluejays tied for the regular-season league title and won the conference tournament, but that didn’t provide any answers, either.

In its chase to go from notable to elite, Creighton has stretched itself into an annual shrug. Between bad luck or the lights or the nation’s juggernauts, the Jays haven’t quite closed the gap.

What will it take for the show to go further?

Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth has her star. Sis, a preseason pick to repeat as conference player of the year, is fresh off touring with USA Volleyball this past summer. A year ago, Booth allowed Sis countless swings and the platform to prove she’s one of the best players in the country. The Papillion-La Vista grad will be pushed to prove again with several top Big Ten programs on the schedule.

She might be grinning from cheek to cheek, but Booth won’t question Sis’ approach.

“Norah really prides herself on leading by example,” Booth said. “She’s fiercely competitive. She wants to win really, really badly. But it manifests itself a lot of times in a positive, happy young woman.”

Booth spent much of the summer auditioning the rest of the cast. Fiddling with lineups, configuring positions. Days before No. 18 CU opens its season against Loyola Chicago, Booth remains uncertain.

“Every position has some fluidity in it,” she said.

Certain players bring different skills to their position. It left Booth with a big enough equation that she’ll plug in different combinations the first weekend.

The coach won’t have much time to find out what works.

CU is set for a date with No. 16 Purdue in the second match of the season, with top-10 powerhouses Nebraska and Minnesota lurking later in the nonconference.

Creighton’s early exit from last season’s tournament wasn’t a product of talent so much as misfortune.

Kendra Wait consistently was one of the most talented passers in the country. When the setter missed the first round with an injury, Booth turned to Jazz Schmidt, who spent most of the year hitting. The staff prepared for any similar situations this summer.

Three other true setters besides Wait have produced competition. There’s hardly a spot on the floor that doesn’t make Booth stop to tilt her head and consider how things will pan out.

But if the Jays hope to rival the brawn of the Big Ten, they'll need arms. Sis can flex on the best of them.

From there, Wait might be looking to find CU’s underclassmen.

Ava Martin — last season's Big East freshman of the year — showed off a promising arm, providing big moments for the Jays down the stretch. Destiny Ndam-Simpson — a freshman from Omaha Westside — could be barreling toward early stardom, too.

The 6-foot outside hitter’s reputation precedes her as Booth’s second-highest ranked recruit during her tenure.

“She’s a little erratic right now,” Booth said, “but Destiny can take over matches.”

Creighton has reached toward the feet of those who kick from the tier above them. This year, it aims to finally stand among them.