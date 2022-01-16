Creighton volleyball has the potential to become a Final Four contender

The second-round loss to Kansas last month doesn't change the fact that Creighton's coach thought her team positioned itself well heading into the NCAA tournament.

The Jays had responded after mid-October hiccups — they tweaked their approach defensively to give players more freedom to react and they altered some tactics behind the service line.

By the end of November, they were surging. Which is exactly what you want.

CU earned the NCAA tournament's No. 14 national seed, awarded with two home games in the first two rounds to play for its first Sweet 16 in five seasons.

"We started to hit our stride (at the end)," Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a recent interview with The World-Herald. "I felt like 'OK, we are starting to go.' I really did feel like we were playing well going into the tournament."

But then came the heartbreak.

The first-round NCAA win was marred by a devastating knee injury to the Jays' best all-around player, Jaela Zimmerman. Kansas took down Creighton 24 hours later, with Zimmerman watching from the bench.