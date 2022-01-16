Creighton volleyball has the potential to become a Final Four contender

The second-round loss to Kansas last month doesn't change the fact that Creighton's coach thought her team positioned itself well heading into the NCAA tournament.
The Jays had responded after mid-October hiccups — they tweaked their approach defensively to give players more freedom to react and they altered some tactics behind the service line.
By the end of November, they were surging. Which is exactly what you want.
CU earned the NCAA tournament's No. 14 national seed, awarded with two home games in the first two rounds to play for its first Sweet 16 in five seasons.
"We started to hit our stride (at the end)," Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a recent interview with The World-Herald. "I felt like 'OK, we are starting to go.' I really did feel like we were playing well going into the tournament."
But then came the heartbreak.
The first-round NCAA win was marred by a devastating knee injury to the Jays' best all-around player, Jaela Zimmerman. Kansas took down Creighton 24 hours later, with Zimmerman watching from the bench.
And as it turned out, CU and Kentucky were the only two national seeds that failed to reach the round of 16 in the 2021 NCAA tournament. In the last four tournaments (not including 2020), just 14 of the 64 combined top 16 seeds have suffered first-weekend defeats. CU's responsible for three of those 14 upset losses.
This one felt different, though.
Creighton's veteran squads in 2017 and 2018 were dealing with the pressure of the moment, trying to live up to their own elevated expectations after previously making deep NCAA tournament runs together (Sweet 16 in 2015 and Elite Eight in 2016).
This past season, the Jays were young and unproven. They weren't ranked in the coaches preseason top 25 poll for the first time in six years. They just barely edged Marquette for the top spot in the Big East's preseason coaches poll.
They had to incorporate two freshmen — outside hitter Norah Sis and setter Kendra Wait. They added a transfer libero (Abby Bottomley). A few veterans needed to take on new responsibilities, too.
Yet they ended up setting a program-record with 31 wins.
"I loved the journey with this team," Booth said. "We had a lot of role challenges this year and for them to stay together as a team and maybe not love the role they get but embrace each other and embrace that idea — 'I'm going to do something to help the team' — that tells you the character of the young women here. It made it really fun as they supported each other."
And she's encouraged about what's next for this program.
Booth watched the national semifinals thinking that the gap has narrowed between the college volleyball's highest tier — that if the CU can keep building on its decade-long rise, another breakthrough could be possible.
This sport has produced back-to-back first-time national champions, Kentucky (2020) and Wisconsin (2021). Louisville and Pittsburgh both made their first-ever Final Four appearances in December.
Booth said you need depth — talented depth. And consistency — she said the best programs typically don't waver much from August through December. The Jays don't always land the highest-ranked recruits, but proper training and development can help them transform into stars, according to Booth.
The blueprint's there. CU just needs to keep putting itself in position to clear the next hurdle, to go from regular NCAA participant (10 straight bids) to a Final Four contender.
"We're not that far away," she said. "I think we're trending up. We've got some youth right now that will be fun to watch develop and see how they progress."
Quick glance at CU's 2022 roster
Key contributors leaving: Senior middle blocker Naomi Hickman (graduated), senior middle blocker Annika Welty (graduated), senior libero Abby Bottomley (graduated), junior setter Ally Van Eekeren (transfer)
Key contributors returning: Sophomore outside hitter Norah Sis, senior outside hitter Keeley Davis, senior middle blocker/right-side Kiana Schmitt, sophomore setter Kendra Wait, junior defensive specialist Ellie Bolton
Who's new: Senior hitter/setter Jazz Schmidt (grad transfer), freshman outside hitter Ava Martin, freshman defensive specialist Skylar McCune, freshman middle blocker Ann Marie Remmes
Still pending: Senior Jaela Zimmerman (deciding whether to use fifth-year COVID option)
Possible transfer portal activity: Middle blocker is a position of need
Injury note: Sophomore middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt (back) did not play last season
