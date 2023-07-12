The top 2025 volleyball prospect in Iowa committed to Creighton volleyball on Wednesday.
North Scott outside hitter Abbey Hayes announced her decision to attend Creighton on social media.
The 6-foot-3 junior-to-be picked CU over Kentucky and ranks as the No. 94 national prospect in the 2025 class according to Prep Dig, which also rated Hayes among the nine most intimidating outside hitters in the 2025 class.
She grabbed Iowa Class 4A first-team All-State honors from the Des Moines Register after having 360 kills and 188 digs as a six-rotation player at North Scott.
