Creighton volleyball looks to keep pace with Big East leaders

Creighton returns home this weekend to host its annual Pink-Out match and to try to keep pace with first-place Marquette.

The Jays (18-3, 6-2) are still a week away from a rematch with the Golden Eagles.

But they dropped into a tie with UConn for second place in the Big East standings after they lost a five-set match to the Huskies (14-6, 6-2) last weekend.

Marquette (17-3, 8-1) survived a five-set thriller against DePaul on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles won three in a row since falling to CU on Oct. 10. And Marquette's next two matches are critical — it travels to UConn on Saturday and hosts Creighton on Oct. 29.

So the Jays need to keep winning.

They'll first face Georgetown (5-14, 1-7) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Sokol Arena for the Pink-Out match, a night devoted to raising awareness for breast cancer. CU hosts Villanova (12-8, 4-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

