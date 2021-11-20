 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton volleyball looks to secure share of Big East title against St. John's
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton volleyball looks to secure share of Big East title against St. John's

Norah Sis

Creighton's Norah Sis spikes the ball at Seton Hall's Madison Frusha on Friday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton's one win away from clinching an eighth-straight regular season Big East championship.

The Jays (27-3, 15-2) can secure their share of the league title with a win over St. John's.

But they do have to win.

Marquette (25-4, 16-2) has already earned a share of the crown after it took down Villanova in three sets Saturday. The Golden Eagles did lose twice to CU this year, so they'll be the No. 2 seed in next week's conference tournament if Creighton wins Sunday.

The Jays have won 10 matches in row. They've convincingly swept their last three opponents. St. John's defeated CU in four sets back on Oct. 1, but the Johnnies (15-16, 6-11) were stuck on a five-match losing streak before beating Providence Friday.

The Creighton-St. John's match will be televised by FS1. Action is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Sokol Arena.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert