Creighton volleyball looks to secure share of Big East title against St. John's

Creighton's one win away from clinching an eighth-straight regular season Big East championship.

The Jays (27-3, 15-2) can secure their share of the league title with a win over St. John's.

But they do have to win.

Marquette (25-4, 16-2) has already earned a share of the crown after it took down Villanova in three sets Saturday. The Golden Eagles did lose twice to CU this year, so they'll be the No. 2 seed in next week's conference tournament if Creighton wins Sunday.

The Jays have won 10 matches in row. They've convincingly swept their last three opponents. St. John's defeated CU in four sets back on Oct. 1, but the Johnnies (15-16, 6-11) were stuck on a five-match losing streak before beating Providence Friday.

The Creighton-St. John's match will be televised by FS1. Action is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Sokol Arena.

