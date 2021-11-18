Creighton volleyball looks to win eighth-consecutive Big East title this weekend

Creighton hopes to celebrate an eighth-consecutive Big East championship on the final weekend of the regular season.

The Jays (26-3, 14-2) are tied with Marquette for first place in the league standings. So if they were able to pick up two wins, they'd clinch a share of the crown no matter what the Golden Eagles did this weekend — CU swept Marquette (23-4, 14-2) this year so it would be the No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament if the two teams finish in a tie.

No Big East volleyball team had ever won seven titles in a row before Creighton won the 2020 championship during the rescheduled spring season. Eight would be another landmark achievement.

To get there, the Jays have to defeat Seton Hall (14-16, 6-10) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at D.J. Sokol Arena. On Sunday, CU hosts St. John's (14-16, 5-11) at 1 p.m. The Johnnies defeated Creighton back in October.

Marquette hosts Georgetown (7-20, 3-13) and Villanova (7-9, 15-13) this weekend.

Two victories would also move Creighton closer to the program's single-season wins record (29), set in 2012 and 2018. The Jays still have the Big East and NCAA tournaments left to chase down that milestone.

CU will celebrate senior day on Sunday. That match will be televised on FS1.