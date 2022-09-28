Creighton volleyball makes quick work of Xavier

An improved Xavier squad had No. 21 Creighton's attention right from the start Wednesday night.

The Bluejays dominated the opening set and pulled away late in the following two sets in downing the Musketeers 25-9, 25-17, 25-16 at Sokol Arena.

"Overall, a really good night," Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. "The first game was probably the cleanest set we've played all year."

The Bluejays never trailed in the first set, racing to leads of 12-3 and 19-5. Norah Sis ended the set with her seventh kill on nine swings - CU hit .667 as a team in the set as six Jays had at least two kills.

That set the tone against Xavier, which went 11-18 in 2021 but brought a 9-3 record into Omaha and had won its first two league matches.​

Creighton made sure not let Xavier grab momentum as it hit .381 as a team.

Ava Martin has kills on all three of her swings in the first set, and the freshman was just getting warmed up. Martin finished the night with a career-high 14 kills on 19 swings as she hit .684. She had 13 kills on her first 15 swings.

Martin now has had double-digit kills five times this season, including the past three matches.

"I can think back to earlier games , especially first part of the year, the game seemed so much faster. It was very stressful," Martin said. "It's going a lot, I wouldn't say easier, but it's slowing down."

Martin had five kills on Creighton's first nine points of a third set in which it never trailed.

The only time CU faced a deficit was the second set as the teams traded runs. Creighton scored four straight for a 9-7 lead after Sis hit a back-row kill. Xavier answered with a 5-0 run for a 13-10 lead before an 8-2 CU surge put it ahead for good in the set. Keeley Davis had back-to-back aces to put the Jays ahead she finished with five aces.​

"We have to do it every time we're on the court. and we have to sustain it," Booth said of her team's serving. "I didn't think we did in all our rotations today. That's going to be something we're pushing to go back there and be aggressive."

Sis added 13 kills and 10 digs for the Bluejays.

Creighton will play its fourth home match in eight days when it faces Butler at 6:30 p.m. Friday.