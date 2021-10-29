Creighton volleyball moves into first place in Big East with win over Marquette

Creighton moved back into first place in the Big East standings by defeating Marquette in four sets Friday night.

The Jays (21-3, 9-2) took down their league rival on the road, playing their best after intermission in a 25-23, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 victory.

Senior Jaela Zimmerman, who missed the previous three matches, returned to the lineup Friday and equaled a team-high with 16 kills. She also had 17 digs.

"We put the pressure on them all night which is what we need to win games like this," Zimmerman said on the Big East Digital Network after the match.

Freshman Norah Sis recorded 16 kills and junior Keeley Davis added 10. Senior Abby Bottomley led CU with 21 digs.

It was nearly a complete effort for the Jays, who're seeking their eighth consecutive regular season league crown and stepped up in an important moment in the Big East race.

The momentum did swing back and forth during the first two games Friday. After CU went ahead 19-17 in the opening set, the two teams traded points until Zimmerman and senior Naomi Hickman ended the game with a block. Marquette tied the match at 1-1 by closing the second set with a 4-2 run.

Creighton controlled the action from there, though.