Creighton volleyball moving on from Husker loss to full weekend of matches

There were always going to be some bumps in the road for a Creighton team that's moved veterans to new roles and is incorporating several newcomers.

The Jays found that out the hard way Wednesday, when they were swept by No. 3 Nebraska.

They got rattled at times during that nationally televised match before 11,000 fans, according to coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth. She thought the players were tentative during tense moments — when they instead could have been fearlessly aggressive. Senior Jaela Zimmerman said refocusing quickly when faced with in-match adversity will be an area of focus now, too.

"Obviously you wish it wasn't on this stage that you have to take your lumps but we'll learn from (Wednesday) night and we'll be better for it," Booth said.

The process has to happen quickly.

No. 19 Creighton (6-1) returns to action Friday, less than 48 hours removed from the 3-0 defeat to Nebraska.

The Jays will first host SMU (2-3), which should be highly motivated after losses last weekend to No. 11 Oregon and Rice (receiving votes). Among those suiting up for the Mustangs will be setter Lily Heim (Omaha Marian) and Kaitlyn Knobbe (Duchesne Academy).