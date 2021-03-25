 Skip to main content
Creighton volleyball now needs one more win to clinch Big East tournament spot
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton volleyball now needs one more win to clinch Big East tournament spot

Creighton volleyball hasn't clinched a spot in the Big East tournament after all.

The Bluejays scheduled two conference matches against Xavier for this weekend to replace contests that were postponed last month due to COVID. The two teams will play at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Sokol Arena.

Creighton was thought to have concluded its conference season after it scheduled a nonconference match against Iowa State for Saturday. That match has now been canceled.

Instead the Jays will play these two conference matches that will alter the Big East standings. Creighton (5-1) and Xavier (3-1) currently sit atop the Midwest Division, and Marquette (4-2) is third. The top two teams in each division will play in the postseason tournament.

Creighton will need to win one of the two matches this weekend to clinch a spot in the tournament, and Xavier would have to win both. Marquette — which plays a nonconference match against DePaul on Sunday — will finish in second regardless of the Creighton-Xavier results.

The four-team Big East tournament will be played in Omaha on April 2-3.

