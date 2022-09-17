Creighton volleyball opens weekend with win over Kansas State

Creighton volleyball’s primary takeaway from the past week grew evident after its loss to Nebraska: Know when to take hold of a game.

After nearly a week without a match, The No. 17 Bluejays did just that, sending Kansas State packing in Saturday’s 25-16, 25-22, 13-25, 25-19 win. Not before CU found itself in a familiar place, though.

Through two games, CU looked like it was ready to put the Wildcats away early. Senior Keeley Davis, who finished with a team-high 16 kills on 36 swings, had an efficient five kills through Game 1. Senior Kiana Schmitt had five of her nine kills then on just six swings.

The Jays were hitting well to that point, even coming around toward the end of the second set as they climbed from their foxhole to take a lead and set win over the Wildcats.

Then KSU stormed out to an early Game 3 lead that it never looked back from.

CU was in a familiar place. It could remain stunned and forfeit another set to find itself in yet another five-setter. Or it could put its foot down, and run away with a necessary win in the closing weekend of nonconference play.

The Jays chose the ladder, keeping the Wildcats at a distance throughout Game 4 as they hit .297% to KSU’s .122%. CU advanced to 8-2, with its final game in Texas coming against Rice on Sunday.

Sophomore Kendra Wait finished with 41 assists, 19 digs, two blocks and six kills. Sophomore Norah Sis finished with 13 kills on 54 swings and 12 digs.