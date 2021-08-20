Creighton volleyball outlasts Iowa State in exhibition match

Creighton outlasted Iowa State for a five-set victory in an exhibition match Friday at Sokol Arena.
The Jays finished strong on the night before 1,414 fans, ending the fifth set on an 8-2 run. They punctuated the 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 15-8 win by securing the final three points — Jaela Zimmerman’s cross-court kill dotted the sideline, Kiana Schmitt’s swing slammed into the floor and Emily Bressman’s last serve dropped for an ace.
The final result officially does not count — the regular season begins Friday. So both teams were able to experiment with lineup combinations and sub in their full rosters throughout the match, especially after the second set.
Still, the gym had the feel of a high-stakes affair Friday.
By the fourth set, fans were on their feet, coaches off the bench shouting instructions and players were laying out for seemingly every ball.
Zimmerman finished with 19 kills. She had back-to-back kills in the fourth set after Iowa State rallied from an 18-11 deficit to tie it at 22-all.
“That was so great for both programs to work out some things and be able to go back to the gym now for four or five days before we go play a real match,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “For what we want out of an exhibition, it really fulfilled a lot of that for us.”
It was an important trial run for CU’s freshmen — outside hitter Norah Sis, who recorded 20 kills, and setter Kendra Wait both seemed to settle in quickly and soon had the Creighton crowd buzzing with their impact plays.
But the returners needed to work out some jitters, too. The Jays didn’t get to play before a full-capacity crowd at any point last season.
“I forgot how loud it can get in here,” Booth said of Sokol. “It was fun.”
Creighton will make its season debut next week at the Mizzou Invitational. The Jays play UMKC and Saint Louis on Friday.
The Cyclones, who were picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 preseason poll, open their season with home matches against Drake and UNO next weekend.
