Creighton volleyball outlasts Iowa State in exhibition match

Creighton outlasted Iowa State for a five-set victory in an exhibition match Friday at Sokol Arena.

The Jays finished strong on the night before 1,414 fans, ending the fifth set on an 8-2 run. They punctuated the 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 15-8 win by securing the final three points — Jaela Zimmerman’s cross-court kill dotted the sideline, Kiana Schmitt’s swing slammed into the floor and Emily Bressman’s last serve dropped for an ace.

The final result officially does not count — the regular season begins Friday. So both teams were able to experiment with lineup combinations and sub in their full rosters throughout the match, especially after the second set.

Still, the gym had the feel of a high-stakes affair Friday.

By the fourth set, fans were on their feet, coaches off the bench shouting instructions and players were laying out for seemingly every ball.

Zimmerman finished with 19 kills. She had back-to-back kills in the fourth set after Iowa State rallied from an 18-11 deficit to tie it at 22-all.