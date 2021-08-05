Creighton volleyball picked to win Big East by conference coaches

Creighton volleyball, winners of seven straight Big East regular-season championships, is once again the favorite to top the conference, according to league coaches.

The Bluejays topped the Big East's preseason coaches poll, receiving eight of 11 first-place votes. Their 97 points edged second-place Marquette (93), which received three first-place votes.

Creighton has won seven Big East regular-season titles, six conference tournament titles and has a 121-8 conference record since 2014.

A pair of Bluejays — seniors Naomi Hickman and Jaela Zimmerman — also made the 12-player preseason All-Big East team. Zimmerman, an outside hitter from Malcolm, was a unanimous selection.

Creighton, which returns all six starters from the team that reached the NCAA tournament last season, opens the 2021 season Aug. 27 in Columbia, Missouri, against UMKC.

Below are the complete preseason poll and All-Big East team:

Preseason coaches poll

1. Creighton (8 first-place votes) 97

2. Marquette (3) 93

3. St. John's 83

4. Xavier 68