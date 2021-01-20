Creighton volleyball places three on preseason All-Big East team; Jays picked to win division

Creighton volleyball was picked to win its division by league coaches, and three Bluejays made the preseason All-Big East team.

Creighton finished one point ahead of Marquette in the projected pecking order for the Midwest Division, followed by DePaul, Xavier and Butler. St. John's was the pick to win the East Division.

This year the Big East divided its teams into two divisions to make scheduling easier and lessen COVID-19 exposure risks.

Outside hitters Jaela Zimmerman, Erica Kostelac and Keely Davis represented CU on the 13-player preseason All-Big East team. Zimmerman was a unanimous selection. Creighton's three selections were tied with Marquette for the most in the league.

The Bluejays open their season Friday at home against UNO.

Preseason All-Big East

(listed alphabetically by institution, then last name)

Melody Davidson, Butler, Jr., MB

Keeley Davis, Creighton, So., OH

Erica Kostelac, Creighton, Sr., OH

Jaela Zimmerman, Creighton, Jr., OH ^

Donna Brown, DePaul. Jr., MH ^