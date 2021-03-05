Creighton volleyball rallies for five-set win in first match in nearly a month

No. 23 Creighton summoned enough competitive fire right when it needed to Friday, earning a five-set victory over DePaul in CU’s first match in nearly a month.

It was evident when freshman Kiara Reinhardt rejected a swing at the net for a block, then dropped to one knee in celebration as her teammates circled around her. And junior Jaela Zimmerman smoked a blistering kill right by the Blue Demon defense. And sophomore Keeley Davis saved a point with alert defense after a ball got tipped over the net.

The Jays’ strong finish resulted in a 25-18, 19-25, 20-25, 25-11, 15-9 victory Friday at Sokol Arena.

“I think we brought more urgency,” Zimmerman said. “That really helped us and gave us a lot of confidence.”

Creighton (5-2, 2-1) is still figuring itself out after taking a month break from competition due to COVID-19 cases within the program.

Zimmerman thought the Jays struggled to pass consistently during the early portions of Friday's match, Creighton's first since Feb. 6. Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said CU had too many errors, and she credited the improved Blue Demons (3-4, 3-4) for taking advantage.

But then Creighton found a groove.