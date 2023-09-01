Kirsten Bernthal Booth’s earliest vote of confidence came when Friday’s match was just seconds old.

A seemingly miniscule detail following Creighton’s 25-19, 25-27, 21-25, 25-16, 15-11 rollercoaster of a win over Ball State, the Bluejay coach challenged the game’s first point. She just couldn’t deny her players’ reactions. How overwhelming their judgment was.

And while they fluctuated between unmatched assurance and picking up the pieces of the identity they’re still aiming to form, Booth’s votes of confidence would prove necessary for a win.

The Cardinals hardly rolled over, delivering a defensive showcase that kept Friday’s match more competitive than spectators might’ve initially anticipated. They finished with 80 digs and seven blocks, a collection of heat-seeking responses that kept them afloat even as Creighton outhit them.

“Their libero was just digging everything,” Booth said. “I thought they really were tenacious with what they were doing defensively.”

But it was CU’s errors, particularly toward the end of its Game 2 meltdown, that saw Ball State hold on even tighter. The Bluejays have had their share of unfamiliarly ugly late game sequences early in the season. Perhaps few as revealing as CU’s second set Friday.

“I think we’re figuring ourselves out,” Booth said. “And I talked to them about that in the locker room. How do we respond in situations? I think this could be a pivotal game for us.”

That pivot came midway in the third set in the form of a freshman with a knack for obliterating balls mid-air. Booth hinted at the idea that Destiny Ndam-Simpson could change games despite her youth back during the preseason. With the Jays down in Game 3, she felt ready to unleash what she’d been hiding. Then Ndam-Simpson proved her right.

A couple points here. Another kill there. Alongside sophomore Ava Martin, who finished with 16 kills on 53 swings, the Jays clawed their way from a nine-point deficit before falling short.

Booth’s substitution didn’t prove worthless, though. The energy that sparked from Ndam-Simpson’s meaningful minutes — five kills on 10 swings and three digs — trickled into the fourth game.

“Destiny has been ready. ... It wasn’t that Norah (Sis) was struggling, it was the right position that we felt just to get her feet wet, see how she did. I thought she brought a great spark tonight.”

From there, Sis had taken enough time to reset when Booth called on her once more to lead a comeback. By the end of the night, she’d tallied 19 kills on 53 swings — five of which came in the final set.

The second set pointed toward an early trend of late dysfunction that Creighton was likely going to be forced to face at some point during its Bluejay Invitational slate. Booth insists its part of the process of her team sorting itself out.

So, to finish the night, she left with one final vote of confidence.

“Here’s the deal: This team has closed, too,” Bernthal Booth said with Game 2 in mind. “We closed against Loyola, we closed against Purdue. We did not against Duke, and we did not here.

“I don’t want them to think that they’re not a team that closes. We just haven’t done it consistently. They have closed games out.”

