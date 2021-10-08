Creighton volleyball rallies in each set to sweep DePaul

Creighton fell behind early in all three sets against an upset-minded DePaul squad, but the Jays rallied each time to secure a sweep Friday at Sokol Arena.

CU's defense played a significant factor in each of those in-game comebacks during the 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 win — the Blue Demons finished with a season-low .104 attack percentage.

Credit the work of Creighton's blockers at the net for much of that, according to senior Jaela Zimmerman.

"Our block setup got better throughout the (match) and that helps the defense — you just read off the block and it makes it easier to get digs," said Zimmerman, who had 12 digs to go along with 12 kills. "Our block setup got better throughout the game and that helped back-row defense."

The Jays (16-2, 4-1) were credited with 11 blocks, matching the second-most they've recorded in a match all year. DePaul had four.

That difference helped CU manage its way through a tightly contested match Friday.

The Blue Demons (9-8, 2-3), otherwise, came ready to play.