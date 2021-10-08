Creighton volleyball rallies in each set to sweep DePaul

Creighton fell behind early in all three sets against an upset-minded DePaul squad, but the Jays rallied each time to secure a sweep Friday at Sokol Arena.
CU's defense played a significant factor in each of those in-game comebacks during the 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 win — the Blue Demons finished with a season-low .104 attack percentage.
Credit the work of Creighton's blockers at the net for much of that, according to senior Jaela Zimmerman.
"Our block setup got better throughout the (match) and that helps the defense — you just read off the block and it makes it easier to get digs," said Zimmerman, who had 12 digs to go along with 12 kills. "Our block setup got better throughout the game and that helped back-row defense."
The Jays (16-2, 4-1) were credited with 11 blocks, matching the second-most they've recorded in a match all year. DePaul had four.
That difference helped CU manage its way through a tightly contested match Friday.
The Blue Demons (9-8, 2-3), otherwise, came ready to play.
No. 19 Creighton had to use an 8-0 run in the first game to flip momentum. There were 14 ties in the second set before the Jays closed by winning three of the final four points. The Blue Demons jumped ahead 23-22 in the third game — then Zimmerman came through with a block and CU secured the next two rallies to win the match.
"We had moments of doing really good things but our consistency's a factor, for sure," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. "We've got to really lock into stringing together good points."
Freshman Norah Sis ended up leading the Jays with 13 kills. Senior Naomi Hickman recorded a team-high seven blocks.
Friday marked Creighton's first match at Sokol in a month. The Jays had played three consecutive weekends away from home (two neutral site matches and five straight road games). They'll be back on their home court at 1 p.m. Sunday when they host first-place Marquette.
