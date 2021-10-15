Creighton volleyball readies for opponents' best effort on any given night

Creighton's coach wondered last weekend if her team's still working to find the right approach in league matches when it's clearly favored.

It was after a back-and-forth battle with DePaul on Oct. 8. The Jays swept the Blue Demons but never were able to create separation in their Big East home opener. Kirsten Bernthal Booth mentioned that she and her staff might have to help CU make some adjustments.

No. 19 Creighton is the only ranked team in the conference and it's won the last seven league titles.

The Jays want to live up to their own lofty standards, but Booth hinted they do have to expect that some occasional hiccups are likely against extra-motivated Big East opponents.

"Sometimes we put so much pressure on ourselves in some of these matches," Booth said. "And as a coach, we've got to figure out how to take some of the pressure off."

It's part of the challenge each Big East season for the Jays, who talked together about playing with a target on their backs before league play began last month.

But it can take time for a new group to figure out how to mentally prepare for a significant test each night, even if the opponent's record, RPI or statistics suggest CU should cruise to a win.