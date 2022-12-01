Creighton volleyball ready to feed off home crowd in NCAA tournament

Allison Whitten knows what it's like to win in Omaha during the NCAA volleyball tournament.

As she prepares for Friday's tournament opener, Creighton's starting libero said "it feels way different this time."

And her previous tournament experience was much different. Whitten was a starter for Morehead State last April.

Because of the pandemic, the entire 2020-21 tournament was moved to the spring and took place at CHI Health Center in front of limited crowds.

In the opening round, Whitten had 19 digs as the Eagles upset Creighton in five sets. Whitten went on to be a four-year starter for Morehead, but after the 2021 season, took advantage of the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA to play elsewhere.

"I kind of saw it as a bonus-year opportunity to try something different," Whitten said, who committed to CU last May.

She leads the 14th-ranked Bluejays (27-4) in digs, averaging 3.91 per set. And in her six months on campus, she has embraced Creighton's approach: That its most important match is its next one.

"I feel like we've advanced through the nonconference wave, through conference and now it feels the same going into the NCAA tournament," Whitten said. "Obviously, it holds a little more weight because this is what we've worked up to."

Whitten thought Creighton's home crowd played a role during last Saturday's Big East tournament final win over No. 16 Marquette, and she said the Jays are counting on that again when they open NCAA play against Auburn at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sokol Arena.

"I think playing in front of our crowd any time is a fun, electric time," Whitten said.

Creighton is coming off one of its best wins this season by outlasting the Golden Eagles in five sets. A week earlier, CU was swept on Marquette's home court as the teams ended up sharing the regular-season league title.

"I think the Marquette match, both of them, were really important for us," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. "Marquette, I think, is a Sweet 16, Elite Eight type of team."

Booth said she liked the resiliency her team showed during the league final, and added that the Jays need to continue to play loose and with joy in December.

Norah Sis led Creighton in the league final with 23 kills and 14 digs. Freshman Ava Martin added a season-high 22 kills and hit .333.

Martin has become one of CU's top offensive threats, and is second on the team in kills per set with 2.48.

"When I think of fearless players, I think of Ava," Booth said. "She goes for it, which we love. I think Ava lives for moments like this. I'll be surprised if she doesn't perform this weekend because she's shown she's good in these type of situations."

Creighton hasn't made it past the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament since 2016, when it reached the Elite Eight. CU has opened tournament play in Omaha five times since that run.

Booth said one of the changes the team is making this season is staying in hotel this weekend. Regardless, Booth expects her team to be focused on whoever it faces.

"I know them well enough that they aren't looking past the first round and they're not looking past to the second round," Booth said. "That's pretty ingrained in our philosophy."

Scouting the other teams in Creighton's pod

Auburn

The Tigers (21-8) are in the NCAA tournament for the second time, their other appearance being in 2010. Auburn, which started this season 14-0, is led by Rebekah Rath (4.08 kills per set) and Akasha Anderson (3.60 kps). Kendal Kemp is one of the nation's top blockers, averaging 1.49 blocks per set.

Houston

The Cougars (28-3) have their highest win total since 1980. Senior Abbie Jackson averages 3.87 kills per set and has 52 aces. Senior Isabel Theut has 402 kills while posting a .281 hitting percentage. Kate Georgiades was the AAC libero of the year.

South Dakota

The Coyotes (29-3) earned the Summit League's automatic bid for the third straight year by defeating UNO in the conference final. Elizabeth Juhnke is second in the NCAA in kills per set (5.37). Elkhorn South grad Madi Wooden has taken over as setter for an injured Brooklyn Schram, a Papillion-La Vista graduate.