Creighton volleyball recovers from two set deficit to down UConn

STORRS, Conn. - Behind a huge night from All-American Norah Sis, No. 21 Creighton stormed back from two sets down to defeat Connecticut 23-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-12, 15-13 Friday night.

The Papillion-La Vista graduate finished with 27 kills while hitting .357 and also had 11 digs. The 27 kills were one off her career high, which was set when she had 28 last month against Florida State.

Creighton improves to 5-0 in Big East play - the Jays had swept their first four opponents.​

But UConn, which is 0-5 in Big East play, had all the momentum early on. The first set had 11 ties before the Huskies broke away from a 20-20 tie, ending the set on a Caylee Parker kill. Creighton led 19-17 in the second set before UConn finished with an 8-2 run.

But the Bluejays started to gain control early in the third set as an 8-1 run made it 11-4. In the fourth set, Creighton led 16-4 as Sis delivered six kills during a nine-point stretch. Sis had 25 kills through the first four sets.

The fifth set went back and forth. There were nine ties when the set was notched 9-all before Creighton scored the next three points to take the lead for good.

UConn held off two match points for a kill from setter Kendra Wait gave the Bluejays the win.

Besides Sis' big night, Kiara Reinhardt finished with 11 kills and hit .556.​ Wait also had a double-double with 52 assists and 12 digs.

Creighton has a quick turnaround as it plays at Providence at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.