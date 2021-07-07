Creighton volleyball releases 2021 schedule; Season opener set for Aug. 27

Creighton volleyball released its complete schedule Wednesday for the 2021 season.

After an exhibition game at Sokol Arena against Iowa State on Aug. 20, the Jays will officially open the season Aug. 27 in Missouri. They'll face UMKC, Saint Louis and Missouri at the Mizzou Invitational.

CU will play in another four-team event the next week at Kentucky, where they'll play the defending national champion Wildcats on Sept. 4, as well as USC and Northern Iowa.

CU will then play in Omaha for the first time on Sept. 8 when it hosts Nebraska at the CHI Health Center. The following weekend CU will face SMU, Illinois and UNO in the Bluejay Invitational at Sokol Arena.

Another tournament in Wichita, Kansas, follows the next weekend before CU opens Big East play Sept. 24 at Butler. The Jays' first home conference match will be Oct. 1 against St. John's.

The regular season will conclude Nov. 21 at Sokol Arena against St. John's. The Big East championship is set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Nov. 26-27 before the NCAA tournament in December.

Creighton volleyball's 2021 schedule

Friday, Aug. 20: Iowa State (exhibition), 6 p.m.