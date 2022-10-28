 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton volleyball rolls Seton Hall in another road sweep

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is Creighton volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J — Another road match, another sweep for the Creighton volleyball team.

This time, the No. 15 Bluejays routed Seton Hall 25-16, 25-16, 25-10 Friday night at the Walsh gymnasium. CU stayed perfect in the Big East Conference — now 11-0 — and ran its overall record to 19-3. Creighton won its third straight road match with a sweep.

Sophomore Norah Sis again led Creighton in kills with 13, though it took her 41 attempts to get there. Kiana Schmitt added 10 kills on 15 attempts and setter Kendra Wait, in addition to her 34 assists, had a strong night attacking with six kills. Creighton had seven aces and held SHU to .081% hitting for the match.

CU got off to a quick start in the first set, using a 12-0 run — served by Keeley Davis — to break open a 2-2 tie. Davis had two aces during the run. Davis got Creighton rolling several times in set two, as well.

People are also reading…

The Jays blasted the Pirates over the final set. They were never seriously threatened after a 4-0 start to the game.

Creighton will play Sunday at St. John’s.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert