Creighton volleyball selected as #4 seed in Stanford region and opening weekend host site

A night after winning the Big East tournament title on its home floor, the Creighton volleyball team found out Sunday night that it will be one of the host sites for the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament.

Creighton will host Auburn in the opening round at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sokol Arena. The other match will be Houston against South Dakota, which defeated Omaha Saturday at Baxter Arena to earn the Summit League automatic bid.

Friday's winners move on to Saturday's second-round match.

The 15th-ranked Bluejays are 27-4 and have won 19 of their last 20 matches.

Creighton hosted the opening round last season, sweeping Mississippi in the first round before losing in four sets to Kansas in the second.