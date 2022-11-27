Creighton volleyball selected as No. 4 seed in Stanford region and opening weekend host site

After winning its third straight Big East Conference Championship against Marquette, the Creighton volleyball team received its bracket draw for the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament during a selection show watch party at DJ’s Dugout Sunday night.

The room of blue erupted in cheers as Creighton — as the No. 4 seed in the Stanford regional and the No. 13 overall seed — will host the opening two weekends of play.

The 27-4 Bluejays will play Auburn Friday at 6:30pm in Sokol Arena. Should CU beat the Tigers, it’ll advance to play the winner of the South Dakota/Houston matchup in the second round. The Coyotes just spent the weekend in Omaha while winning the Summit League Tournament.

If Creighton gets past its opening two matches, it’s likely to face the Cardinal (24-4) in the round-of-16. Stanford got the nod as the No. 4 overall seed over San Diego (27-1) — which lost a single match to Louisville during non-conference play.

Creighton Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said she told the team it had a good draw and that preparation starts now. One of the team's first tasks is scouting Auburn, a team they haven’t played since 2003.

“Everyone is good and we are going to face some tough matches,” Booth said. “Auburn is a good team so we are going to have to be ready.”

Creighton is one of two Big East teams hosting first-and-second-round matches. Marquette got the No. 16 overall seed and the No. 4 seed in the region anchored by Texas, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. CU beat Marquette Saturday night for the Big East Tournament title; Booth had previously believed that the loser of that match may have to hit the road for the first and second rounds.

“Our team understands that we want the league to do well,” Booth said. “Both teams deserve to host.”

Jazz Schmidt also expressed the team's excitement for hosting in the first round, saying that hosting will help the team immensely.

“The fans are so supportive and loyal,” Schmidt said. “We are lucky to have the fans' encouragement.”

While Creighton has hosted the first two rounds recently, it has struggled to make it past the second round. Last season, CU lost in four sets to Kansas in the second round. In 2018, the Bluejays were swept by Washington in the second round. In 2017, Michigan State beat CU in four sets.

According to Booth, the team isn’t focusing on the past and instead will continue to play fearlessly and with joy.

“You don't play well when you play in fear,” Booth said. “This group is strong enough to handle the mental pressure.”

Despite still being on a high from winning last night's championship, Schmidt said that having the new excitement of the tournament will help them get focused for Friday's match.

It was also Schmidt's first selection show, an experience she will never forget.

“My mind is blown,” Schmidt said. “Just being with my teammates and cheering with them was fun — we are super pumped up.”

The 15th-ranked Bluejays are 27-4 and have won 19 of their last 20 matches.

