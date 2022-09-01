Creighton volleyball set for two Top 25 showdowns this weekend

Even in the likely scenario that No. 17 Creighton volleyball finds its way back to this year’s NCAA Tournament, it might not see a tougher slate of games than the week ahead at any point.

The Bluejays will tip off their weekend and their home opener against No. 25 Southern California on Friday night. Roughly 12 hours after that game is finished, they’ll return to D.J. Sokol Arena to face No. 16 Kentucky.

CU closes out the Bluejay Invitational against Northern Iowa — hardly the challenge the surrounding teams present but not nearly a pushover of a team.

Then comes the match of all matches: a Wednesday evening showdown with No. 2 Nebraska for all the statewide bragging rights.

It’s a schedule that coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth was very intentional about assembling. She isn’t someone who prefers to ease into conference play.

“Every match that we’re gonna play over the next four weeks has a purpose,” Booth said in a radio interview this week. “... Every match is precious. If you look at our schedule, we could lose to every single team.

“There are no cupcakes on our schedule.”

It’s a justified sentiment with how top-heavy a conference the Big East can be. Only now it’s laid out a gruesome week of volleyball for the Jays.

CU will be tested. Booth’s game plan isn’t to try to match the physicality of teams like Kentucky and USC. It’s to strategize and — as simple as it sounds — play better volleyball than them. The task is easier said than done.

Through the nine sets USC has needed to compile a 3-0 record, the Trojans have stifled their opponents’ attacks. They’ll enter the weekend ranked 14th in the nation in opponent hitting % at .089%.

On offense, they’re led by Texas transfer Skylar Fields, who’s garnered 36 kills through nine games. Sophomore setter Mia Tuaniga is off to a hot start herself, with 105 assists and nine aces to average an ace — good enough for a five-way tie for second in the nation.

Kentucky will be a completely different offensive problem. Even after being upset over the weekend by Marquette, the Wildcats waltz into Omaha with the 10th best hitting percentage at .323%. They’re efficient in their attack, averaging 14 kills.

The Bluejays are ninth in the nation in that category at 15 kills per set — with plenty of thanks to sophomore Norah Sis, who has racked up plenty of those as one of college volleyball’s most prominent hitters.

Creighton’s other hitters have displayed flashes, and sophomore Kendra Wait’s connection with them will have to shine through in order to topple UK for a second straight season.

UNI doesn’t exactly serve as a game in which Creighton can let its guard down, having taken Arizona State to five sets in the past week.

If Creighton and its fruitful offense hope to see how they measure against the nation’s best, it won’t have to look further than its marquee matchup against the Huskers.

Nebraska boasts arguably the best defense in the nation, entering its Thursday match with the best opponent hitting percentage in college volleyball at .010%. The Huskers are averaging 3.44 blocks as a team, with middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord punishing teams at the center of the defense.

The Penn State transfer has been a frightening presence around the net en route to tallying two blocks per set, a mark that slots her in the country’s top 10.

A week of Top 25 tension will certainly keep the Bluejays busy. After a weekend of what Booth said featured some “ugly volleyball,” Creighton will have little room to play similarly ugly games. Regardless, it’ll find some clarity on where it truly stands as a team by the end of next week.