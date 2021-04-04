Creighton volleyball set to face Morehead State in NCAA volleyball tournament

The 48-team tournament, hosted in a bubble-like setting in Omaha, won't begin until April 14. Typically, there's a five-day turnaround between the bracket reveal and the first round.

But the participants this year have to clear COVID-19 screenings and then get acquainted with volleyball's version of an isolated bubble.

It'll be different, Booth said. Then again, though, this entire season's been different.

"Through all of this, of the things our athletes have learned is you need to be flexible and you need to be prepared to deal with adversity in a positive way," Booth said.

The fall sports calendar got postponed until the spring. So the Jays had an abbreviated preseason and a disruption-filled regular season. They endured a COVID-19 pause and multiple scheduling changes.

Heading into last weekend, a team that had made eight straight NCAA tournaments wasn't at all certain that it'd put together a strong enough case for an at-large berth. The trimmed-down tournament was only going to feature 18 non-automatic bids.

But the Jays won the Big East tournament title and earned the league's auto invite. That allowed them to celebrate Sunday with a drama-free, socially distanced gathering for the 3 p.m. selection show.