Creighton volleyball sidelined due to COVID through next two weekends

Creighton volleyball will be sidelined for at least the next two weekends due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Bluejays' next two series have been postponed — at Marquette on Friday and Saturday, and Xavier at home on Feb. 26-27. No makeup dates have been announced yet.

This weekend was set to be Creighton's Big East opener, though the Jays did play Marquette earlier this month for two nonconference games. The teams split that series.

Creighton (4-2) and Marquette (6-2, 2-0) are the Big East's top two volleyball teams. The Jays are ranked No. 20 nationally in the coaches poll and the Golden Eagles are No. 24. Marquette opened its conference schedule last weekend with two sweeps against DePaul.

The Jays have just two Big East series left on the schedule, pending a rescheduling of the Marquette and Xavier matches — DePaul (March 5-6) and Butler (March 12-13). The Jays play a nonconference game against Kansas State on March 20, and the Big East tournament is set to begin in Omaha on April 2.