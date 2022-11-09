 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton volleyball signs five, including Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson

  • Updated
Creighton Volleyball signs class

No. 12 Creighton volleyball announced five athletes signed with the Bluejays on Wednesday.

CU volleyball

Left to right: Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Sydney Breissinger, Jaya Johnson, Ava TeStrake, Audrey Clark

The Jays' 2023 recruiting class includes: outside hitter Destiny Ndam-Simpson (Omaha Westside), setter Audrey Clark (Wakeland High, Frisco, Texas), libero Sydney Breissinger (Ursuline Academy, Cincinnati, Ohio), outside hitter/right-side hitter Ava TeStrake (Olathe West, Kan.) and middle blocker Jaya Johnson (Olathe South, Kan.).

"I think we literally have every position represented in this class," said coach Kristen Bernthal Booth in a press release. "They'll have a chance to come in and fight for time and give us great depth. They're all culture kids that are going to continue to build the Creighton Volleyball culture."

Ndam-Simpson is the lone in-state player signing with the Jays this season. In her senior season at Westside, she led the Warriors to their first state title match since 1985. She finished the season with 507 kills, 473 digs and 63 blocks. She was named to The World-Herald's first Volleyball Super Six in August and the All-Nebraska volleyball team in 2021.  

The 6'2'' outside hitter was ranked the No. 31 recruit in the 2023 class by PrepVolleyball.com .

"Our only local player this year has a cannon for an arm," said Booth. "Outside's her home position but she's also played some right side and is good in the back row."

Two more of the Jays' signees are ranked by PrepVolleyball.com with TeStrake as the No. 61 Senior Ace and Johnson as the No. 99 recruit.

