Creighton volleyball still has two key positions 'up for grabs'

Creighton has to replace veterans at setter and libero, and its coach isn’t sure who would occupy those positions if the season began today.

Kirsten Bernthal Booth can’t say for certain that she and her staff will have it sorted out by the first match later this month, either. It might take several weekends.

“Since we didn’t play anyone on the other side of the net, I don’t feel like I’ve got a guess at our lineup at this point,” Booth said a day before the Bluejays started preseason practice Tuesday. “Which I know sounds crazy. Because you think, 'Oh, you’ve worked with them for three months.' But I’m always amazed at how our lineup can change once we have someone on the other side of the net.”

The good news is, she likes her options. And the team’s potential.

Creighton is coming off a 2019 season when it won a sixth straight Big East title and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. It returns many of its offensive weapons, including junior Jaela Zimmerman and sophomore Keeley Davis. And it landed at No. 15 in this week’s preseason Top 25.

But this year will be unlike any other.