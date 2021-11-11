Creighton volleyball still looking to improve heading into final road trip of regular season

Creighton's hitters learned some good lessons during their four-set win over Butler on Sunday.

The Jays finished the match with their third-lowest attack percentage (.183) of the Big East season and they ended up getting blocked nine times, the third-highest total for a CU opponent this year.

There were a few unforced errors by Creighton's hitters, coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. She thought they probably could have varied their attacking zones, aiming for different spots of the court more often — instead, Butler's libero had 30 digs. The Bulldogs have height at the net, and that bothered No. 24 Creighton at times.

"We'll play some very tall teams down the road so we have to be able to make things happen even against big blocks," Booth said.

The experience will make her team better, according to Booth. Even ahead of the regular season's final road trip, there's still plenty of room to grow.

"I don't want them to be passive, I want them to go after it," Booth said. "But you have to play some of these teams different."

The Jays (24-3, 12-2) hope to show more improvement this weekend when they travel to face Georgetown (6-19, 2-12) on Friday and Villanova (14-12, 6-8) on Saturday.