Creighton volleyball still tinkering with lineup as Jays prepare for Marquette

Creighton’s coach anticipated before the year that she and her staff would be mixing and matching with their lineups early in the season as the Jays worked to figure out new roles.

But did Kirsten Bernthal Booth expect this much tinkering already?

“I don’t think in 18 years I’ve ever done this much moving the pieces around,” Booth said.

The Jays (3-1) have used two different setters (sophomore Ally Van Eekeren and senior Mahina Pua’a) and operated out of three different offensive systems. They’ve split playing time at libero, where senior Grace Nelson and freshman Ellie Bolton have contributed.

Freshman middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt has emerged as a key contributor — she ranks third on the team at 1.5 kills per set. Sophomore middle blocker Kiana Schmitt, who appeared in just 18 sets in her first season, played a key role late in No. 19 Creighton’s comeback win over South Dakota Sunday.

Booth indicated this week that the Jays likely will continue to adjust their lineup depending on match-ups and game flow, at least in the short term as they work to find out the best way to maximize each player's strengths. They host No. 25 Marquette (3-1) for two out-of-conference games this weekend.