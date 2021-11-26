Creighton volleyball sweeps DePaul in Big East tournament semifinal

MILWAUKEE — Creighton picked up its 12th straight win as the Jays cruised into the Big East tournament final with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 win over DePaul during Friday's semifinals.

Creighton will face Marquette in the tournament final at 1 p.m. Saturday. Marquette won its semifinal 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 over Connecticut.

The Bluejays (29-3), who tied a program record for single-season wins, defeated the Golden Eagles twice in the regular season, both in four sets. Creighton and Marquette shared the regular-season conference title.

Creighton never trailed Friday as it outhit the Blue Demons .292 to .088.​

