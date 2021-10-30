Creighton volleyball sweeps DePaul to go 2-0 for the weekend

Creighton followed up its big win over Marquette Friday by earning a road sweep over DePaul Saturday night.

The Jays went 2-0 on the weekend, moving back into first-place — they're tied with the Golden Eagles atop the league standings after beating Marquette in four sets one day earlier.

And there was no letdown for CU during Saturday's 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 victory.

No. 24 Creighton (22-3, 10-2) ended the first set with a 6-2 run. It went up 10-5 in the second set and used a 6-1 spurt to stretch its lead to 19-10. There was a 9-1 surge early in the third game that gave the Jays a 13-6 advantage, and they controlled things the rest of the way.

Senior Jaela Zimmerman led the team with 10 kills. Senior Annika Welty added eight and freshman Norah Sis finished with six.

The Jays matched their season high with 14 blocks and held DePaul (13-11, 6-6) to a season-low 0.79 attack percentage.

