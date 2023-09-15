MINNEAPOLIS — No. 14 Creighton geared up for its match with No. 9 Minnesota by turning in a very efficient performance on Friday.

The Bluejays hit .442 as a team as they rolled to a 25-21, 25-12, 25-10 sweep of High Point. The .442 is the eighth-best percentage for a match in program history.

Kiana Schmitt, who delivered 16 kills on a .519 hitting percentage during last Sunday's win over Iowa State, will even better Friday. Schmitt had 13 kills on 16 swings for a .812 hitting percentage. She had kills on her first six swings.

Fellow middle blocker Ann Marie Remmes tied a career high with eight kills on 11 swings for a .727 hitting percentage. That came against a High Point team that won its conference title last season. Minnesota beat High Point in four sets on Thursday.

As a team, Creighton finished with 48 kills and 10 errors, The Jays held High Point to .065 and Dylan Maberry, who entered the day with a nation-leading 178 kills, had a season-low three kills on 17 swings.

High Point setter Allie Gray, an Omaha Skutt graduate, finished with 15 assists.

Also for the Jays, Ava Martin had 14 kills and hit .542, while Kendra Wait had 33 assists and 10 digs.

Creighton and Minnesota will play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.​