MINNEAPOLIS — No. 14 Creighton geared up for its match with No. 9 Minnesota by turning in a very efficient performance on Friday.
The Bluejays hit .442 as a team as they rolled to a 25-21, 25-12, 25-10 sweep of High Point. The .442 is the eighth-best percentage for a match in program history.
Kiana Schmitt, who delivered 16 kills on a .519 hitting percentage during last Sunday's win over Iowa State, will even better Friday. Schmitt had 13 kills on 16 swings for a .812 hitting percentage. She had kills on her first six swings.
Fellow middle blocker Ann Marie Remmes tied a career high with eight kills on 11 swings for a .727 hitting percentage. That came against a High Point team that won its conference title last season. Minnesota beat High Point in four sets on Thursday.
As a team, Creighton finished with 48 kills and 10 errors, The Jays held High Point to .065 and Dylan Maberry, who entered the day with a nation-leading 178 kills, had a season-low three kills on 17 swings.
High Point setter Allie Gray, an Omaha Skutt graduate, finished with 15 assists.
Also for the Jays, Ava Martin had 14 kills and hit .542, while Kendra Wait had 33 assists and 10 digs.
Creighton and Minnesota will play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Photos: Nebraska volleyball hosts Creighton
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, center and Kendra Wait during the first set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bichelmeyer hits the ball toward Nebraska's Lindsay Krause, No. 22, and Andi Jackson. No. 15, during the first set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska, left, takes on Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Merritt Beason prepares to spike the ball at Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, Ellie Bolton and Destiny Ndam-Simpson cheer a point against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez, Lindsay Krause, Harper Murray and Andi Jackson cheer a point against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Destiny Ndam-Simpson severs against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Andi Jackson sets the ball against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball toward Creighton's Kendra Waitat the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick kills the ball past Creighton's Ann Marie Remmes at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks to Kiara Reinhardt as she enters the set against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune bumps the ball against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis cheers her team on against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Sis sat out with an undisclosed injury.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Merritt Beason spikes the ball toward Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait gets her hand on the ball in the third set against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Ava Martin, left, Ann Marie Remmes, center, and Kiara Reinhardt, right, in the third set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Ava Martin, left, Ann Marie Remmes, center, and Kiara Reinhardt, right, in the third set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause spikes the ball against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst hits the ball toward Creighton's Destiny Ndam-Simpson at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez bumps the ball against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez can't quite reach the ball in the fourth set against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton prepares to serve against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Destiny Ndam-Simpson, left, and Ellie Bolton talk during the fourth set against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Merritt Beason, left, and Bekka Allick try to block a ball hit by Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst hits the ball against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball againts Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt goes up to hit the ball against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt goes up to hit the ball against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Andi Jackson hits the ball toward Creighton's Ava Martin, left, and Ann Marie Remmes, right, at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Merritt Beason spikes the ball toward Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick hits the ball toward Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sydney Breissinger, right, and Sky McCune almost collide while going for the ball against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!