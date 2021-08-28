 Skip to main content
Creighton volleyball sweeps Missouri to win Mizzou Invitational
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Creighton wrapped up a strong 2021 debut at the Mizzou Invitational by securing a convincing sweep over host Missouri Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Norah Sis led the Jays with 10 kills while junior Kiana Schmitt added nine. Freshman setter Kendra Wait finished with a match-high 15 digs.

Saturday's 25-21, 25-10, 25-13 win featured several stretches of dominance by CU — it had similar surges during 3-0 victories over UMKC and Saint Louis on Friday.

The first game was tied at 20-20 Saturday but Creighton (3-0) put together a 5-1 run to close out the set. The Jays had a 12-2 run midway through the second game to build a big enough lead to cruise to a set win. Then in the third set, CU scored eight straight points to stretch its lead to 23-12.

Missouri, which has qualified for the last six NCAA tournaments, managed a hitting percentage of just .064 on Saturday. The Tigers (0-3) also suffered defeats to UMKC and Saint Louis on the weekend.

The 3-0 start for Creighton marks the first time since 2017 that the Jays have won their first three matches of the season.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

