Creighton volleyball sweeps No. 3 Kentucky and Northern Iowa

The weekend's victories will certainly catapult Creighton up the Top 25 rankings next week — the Jays, who received votes last week, began the year unranked in the preseason poll for the first time since 2015.

But CU's players are also building confidence, Booth said.

"This tells us we have the potential, but now it's a matter of going back into the gym and getting better," she said. "The fun thing is, we as coaches — and I think the team, too — can see areas where we still need to get better in."

That said, Creighton definitely had moments of dominance Saturday.

In the 25-19, 25-22, 27-25 win over Kentucky, CU never trailed by more than three points in any set — until the final moments of the third game. The Wildcats were up 23-20, threatening to extend the match, when the Jays responded.

Creighton scored three straight points to tie it at 23-all. And CU ultimately clinched the match win with a kill by junior Kiana Schmitt and a kill by freshman Norah Sis.

Against UNI, the Jays used an 8-2 run to create a cushion in the first game. They closed the second set with a 6-1 spurt. They dominated the final game to clinch a 25-20, 25-21, 25-11 win.