Creighton volleyball sweeps No. 3 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Creighton upset the reigning national champions Saturday morning, recording a road sweep over No. 3 Kentucky.

The Jays improved to 5-0 with the 25-19, 25-22, 27-25 win, equaling their best start in program history.

CU out-lasted USC on Friday in a thrilling five-set victory, scoring the final five points of the match to win it in comeback fashion. That momentum carried into Saturday's marquee match.

Creighton never trailed by more than two points in any set Saturday — until the final moments of the third game. Kentucky was up 23-20, threatening to extend the match. But the Jays responded.

A kill by senior Jaela Zimmerman, a ball-handling mistake by the Wildcats (4-1) and an ace by senior Abby Bottomley tied the third set at 23-23. Back-to-back kills by Zimmerman helped CU survive a set point and then force a match point of its own at 25-24.

Kentucky momentarily stayed alive with a block. But CU clinched the match win with a kill by junior Kiana Schmitt and a kill by freshman Norah Sis.

This time, Creighton made sure to avoid any extra drama after winning the first two sets.