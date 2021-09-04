Creighton volleyball sweeps No. 3 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Creighton upset the reigning national champions Saturday morning, recording a road sweep over No. 3 Kentucky.
The Jays improved to 5-0 with the 25-19, 25-22, 27-25 win, equaling their best start in program history.
CU out-lasted USC on Friday in a thrilling five-set victory, scoring the final five points of the match to win it in comeback fashion. That momentum carried into Saturday's marquee match.
Creighton never trailed by more than two points in any set Saturday — until the final moments of the third game. Kentucky was up 23-20, threatening to extend the match. But the Jays responded.
A kill by senior Jaela Zimmerman, a ball-handling mistake by the Wildcats (4-1) and an ace by senior Abby Bottomley tied the third set at 23-23. Back-to-back kills by Zimmerman helped CU survive a set point and then force a match point of its own at 25-24.
Kentucky momentarily stayed alive with a block. But CU clinched the match win with a kill by junior Kiana Schmitt and a kill by freshman Norah Sis.
This time, Creighton made sure to avoid any extra drama after winning the first two sets.
It was just one day ago that the Jays had a 2-0 lead on USC, but they couldn't put the Trojans away until the fifth set.
Things started well for Creighton on Saturday, too. The Jays used a 7-0 run in the first set to build a 14-7 advantage against Kentucky. The second game went back and forth, but after the score evened at 21-all, CU finished with a 4-1 run.
Then the Jays finished Kentucky off late in the third set.
CU ended up hitting .297 for the match. Zimmerman led the team with 18 kills. Sis added 16 kills and a team-high 17 digs.
The victory marks the first time in school history that Creighton's knocked off a reigning national champ (previously 0-5). The highest ranked team that CU's defeated in school history had been No. 3 Washington, so Saturday's win over Kentucky matches that feat.
Saturday's victory also marked the 500th career win for coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth.
