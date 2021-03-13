Creighton volleyball sweeps of Butler, earning spot in Big East tournament

Creighton won its fourth straight match Saturday, sweeping Butler to secure a spot in the Big East tournament.

The Jays controlled the action for much of the day in a 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 victory.

They got 12 kills from both junior Jaela Zimmerman and sophomore Keeley Davis. Junior Annika Welty, who had a season-high 10 kills in Friday’s sweep, added nine kills for CU Saturday.

The win kept No. 23 Creighton (8-2, 5-1) in first place of the Big East’s Midwest Division. The Jays do not have any more league games on their schedule so they'll be one of four teams in the conference tournament.

CU is slated to host the Big East tournament on April 2 and 3 at D.J. Sokol Arena — the top two teams from the East Division and Midwest Division will face off for the league championship and its automatic bid.

Creighton’s qualified for the last eight NCAA tournaments.

