Creighton volleyball sweeps Ole Miss to open NCAA tournament

Creighton swept Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday at D.J. Sokol Arena, but the Jays had to play most of the match without their senior star.
Jaela Zimmerman, a three-time All-Big East performer and the unquestioned leader on this team, had to be helped off the court after injuring her left knee early in the second set. She did not return. Her long-term status is unknown.
The Jays (31-3) were able to respond Thursday — they did that rather impressively, closing the second set on a 12-3 run and opened with a 9-2 tone-setting start to dominate Set 3.
They clinched the 25-21, 25-15, 25-13 win over Ole Miss (21-9) on a kill from freshman Norah Sis. Creighton advances to Friday's second round to play Kansas, which upset Oregon with a dominant sweep earlier Thursday.
But the question for CU is Zimmerman's health.
Creighton has played three matches earlier this season without Zimmerman, who missed wins over Providence, Georgetown and Villanova in October. Perhaps that experience aided the Jays Thursday.
Sis helped spark Creighton Thursday, recording five of her 16 kills (plus a block) during that second-set surge. Other players stepped up as well — junior Kiana Schmitt had four kills on five swings after entering the match for the first time in the third set to replace Keeley Davis, who moved from the right side to Zimmerman's spot on the pin and recorded six kills.
The win marks CU's 14th consecutive victory.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa