Creighton volleyball sweeps Ole Miss to open NCAA tournament

Creighton swept Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday at D.J. Sokol Arena, but the Jays had to play most of the match without their senior star.

Jaela Zimmerman, a three-time All-Big East performer and the unquestioned leader on this team, had to be helped off the court after injuring her left knee early in the second set. She did not return. Her long-term status is unknown.

The Jays (31-3) were able to respond Thursday — they did that rather impressively, closing the second set on a 12-3 run and opened with a 9-2 tone-setting start to dominate Set 3.

They clinched the 25-21, 25-15, 25-13 win over Ole Miss (21-9) on a kill from freshman Norah Sis. Creighton advances to Friday's second round to play Kansas, which upset Oregon with a dominant sweep earlier Thursday.

But the question for CU is Zimmerman's health.

Creighton has played three matches earlier this season without Zimmerman, who missed wins over Providence, Georgetown and Villanova in October. Perhaps that experience aided the Jays Thursday.