VOLLEYBALL

Creighton volleyball sweeps Providence for 13th straight win

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is Creighton volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

No. 13 Creighton cruised to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 win over Providence on Friday, extending its Big East win streak to 13 to remain undefeated in league play.

There was seemingly no wasted motion in the Bluejays’ attack out the gate, getting clean looks as often as they wanted.

The Jays got out to a 8-1 run before the Friars decided to talk things over. Things already felt out of reach.

Creighton hit .429% in Game 1, the result of some early efficiency from freshman Ava Martin — who finished with a game-high 12 kills on 18 swings — and senior Kiana Schmitt.

When any sort of fighting chance surfaced from Providence in the form of a few unanswered points throughout the match, Creighton nipped it in the bud to run away with each game.

The Friars managed to catch CU off guard in Game 2, jumping out to an early 5-4 lead. But the Jays never remained asleep for too long, staving off Providence with a timely ace or a run of their own.

The third set was no different, with coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth inserting senior Jaela Zimmerman for the final handful of triumphant possessions.

