Creighton volleyball sweeps Providence for 13th straight win

No. 13 Creighton cruised to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 win over Providence on Friday, extending its Big East win streak to 13 to remain undefeated in league play.
There was seemingly no wasted motion in the Bluejays’ attack out the gate, getting clean looks as often as they wanted.
The Jays got out to a 8-1 run before the Friars decided to talk things over. Things already felt out of reach.
Creighton hit .429% in Game 1, the result of some early efficiency from freshman Ava Martin — who finished with a game-high 12 kills on 18 swings — and senior Kiana Schmitt.
When any sort of fighting chance surfaced from Providence in the form of a few unanswered points throughout the match, Creighton nipped it in the bud to run away with each game.
The Friars managed to catch CU off guard in Game 2, jumping out to an early 5-4 lead. But the Jays never remained asleep for too long, staving off Providence with a timely ace or a run of their own.
The third set was no different, with coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth inserting senior Jaela Zimmerman for the final handful of triumphant possessions.
Looking back at the last five seasons of Creighton volleyball
2021
Record: 31-4 AVCA All-Americans: Third team: Norah Sis. Honorable mention: Jaela Zimmerman, Kendra Wait.
Notables: Season ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a loss to Kansas, won the Big East tournament and a share of the regular-season title, were the first team in the nation to reach 30 wins.
2020-21
Record: 12-4 AVCA All-Americans: Honorable mention: Jaela Zimmerman.
Notables: Season ended with loss to Morehead State in first round of the NCAA tournament, season played in spring due to COVID-19
2019
Record: 25-6 AVCA All-Americans: Third team: Brittany Witt. Honorable mention: Madelyn Cole.
Notables: Season ended with loss to Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA tournament, ranked No. 16 in nation at end of the season, won Big East regular season title
2018
Record: 29-5 AVCA All-Americans: Third team: Jaali Winters. Honorable mention: Madelyn Cole, Taryn Kloth.
Notables: Season ended with loss to Washington in third round of the NCAA tournament, ranked No. 13 in nation at end of season, Creighton won both Big East regular season and tournament titles
2017
Record: 26-7 AVCA All-Americans: Honorable mentions: Lydia Dimke, Marysa Wilkinson, Brittany Witt
Notables: Season ended with loss to Michigan State in the third round of the NCAA tournament, ranked No. 16 in nation at end of the season, Creighton won both Big East regular season and tournament titles
